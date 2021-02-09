Hundreds of beggars, on Monday, besieged the residence of the Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, when he paid a visit to his hometown in Babura.

The mammoth crowd breached the covid-19 safety protocols as they neither practiced physical distancing nor wore a face mask while demanding welfare packages and gifts from the governor.

Governor Badaru was in his community to revalidate his APC membership and as usual, the beggars flocked around his residence to receive him because he always brought gifts whenever he visited.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi, Acting chairman and caretaker of the party (APC), Alhaji Muhammed Umar Dikkuma, chairman Jigawa state APC membership registration and validation Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji, members of the State House of Assembly and members of the state executive council.

Hours after the governor entered his house without offering the beggars money, trouble started when they got tired of waiting for him to come out. The crowd faced the security, overpowered them and gained access into his residence.

The securities on ground had to call for reinforcement as the beggars refused to leave. The only way the governor’s aides could protect him was to seal all the entrance to his apartment.

One of the beggars who identified herself as Malamai Larai Hamisu told Vanguard that they were at the governor’s residence to seek for his assistance as they were financially handicapped.

She added that they were harassed and abused by security personnel attached to the gate of the residence.

She said, “We want lodge our complain to the governor on the ravaging poverty other social vices attributed to economic hardship, coupled with untold hardship faced by the less privileged which include they cannot afford three square meals per day”.

