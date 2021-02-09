WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 14: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign's 'Build Back Better' clean energy economic plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 14: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign's 'Build Back Better' clean energy economic plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Williams Babalola

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden , has said that the US government would penalise any country discriminating against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer and Intersex people.

In a presidential memorandum, the president explained that the US is at the forefront of the struggle to make all countries accommodate LGBTQI people

One of the major sanctions against any country that fails to comply with Biden’s directives may include financial punishment, the memo added.

The memo also stated that visa ban would be placed on such countries and America would withdraw its aid from them.

Nigeria, which has since prohibited all activities of LGBTQI is classified as a homophobic country.

Recall that despite pressure from former US President, Barrack Obama, ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same-Sex-Marriage (Prohibition) Act in January 2014.

Under the anti-gay laws in Nigeria, a leading anti-LGBTQI country in Africa, anyone caught disobeying the law risks a period of 10 to 14 years in prison.

Nigeria had banned societies and organisations that preach same-sex marriage, they also restricted cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners and barred any registration and operation of gay clubs in the country.

At the moment, it is undefined, what the decision of the present administration would be concerning the recent threat from President Biden as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to react.

“When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions.

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love. The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle, speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values.”

The memo directs US agencies working in foreign countries to work harder to combat the criminalisation by foreign governments of LGBTQ status or conduct, and directs the State Department to include anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report.

According to the memo, LGBTQI asylum seekers must have equal access to protection, expanded training for US federal personnel and potential increased use of priority referrals to expedite resettlement of vulnerable people.

Former President Donald Trump, had, within few weeks to handing over power, weakened protection for LGBTQI people.

Like this: Like Loading...