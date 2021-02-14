Williams Babalola

Deputy White House Press Secretary, TJ Ducklo, has resigned following a controversial phone call he made last month in which he threatened a female reporter working on a story about his relationship with another journalist.

He tendered his resignation on Saturday after a week suspension without pay over Vanity Fair ’s report that revealed that the former press secretary threatened to “destroy” Tara Palmeri of Politico for publicizing his personal life.

Ducklo was reported to be having a secret affair with Axios reporter, Alexi McCammond.

According to a statement by the White House through the press secretary, Jen Psaki, it accepted Ducklo’s resignation Saturday evening.

The statement reads, “We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions.”

The estranged press secretary, has, however, apologised to his supporters and friends for his actions that he agreed was condemnable.

“No words can express my regret, embarrassment and my disgust for my behaviour. I used a language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job. It was a language that was unacceptable.

“I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden , and after a discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and not be returning from administrative leave.

“I know this was terrible. I know I can’t take it back. But I also know I can learn from it and do better. The incident is not representative of who I am as a person, and I will be determined to earn back the trust of everyone I have let down because of my intolerable actions, the Press Secretary said.”

Palmeri declined to comment Friday. Politico editor-in-chief Matt Kaminski and editor Carrie Budoff Brown said in a statement they had “raised our concerns about the incident directly with the White House at the time.