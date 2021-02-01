A week after The Street Journal reported the blackout in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the situation has worsened as the electric tower destroyed by Boko Haram is yet to be fixed.

The electric tower, it was gathered, supplies electricity from the national grid to the state.

The development has hampered business activities, especially for those who rely on power.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, some residents condemned the action of the insurgents as well as the continued inability of the concerned authorities to restore power.

“It’s now one week and most people don’t know why there is no electricity in Maiduguri.

“We need to know what caused it and efforts by the power company to address the matter.

“You can’t leave people in darkness without explanation,’’ a resident, Ibrahim Abubakar, said.

Also, a welder, Moses Bala, said the development has grounded his business because he solely depends on electricity from the national grid for his work.

“Because of steady supply over the months, I solely depend on power from government and now that there is no power for one week; I remain out of business,” Mr Bala, a welder, said.

The Corporate Communication Manager of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) in charge of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states, Kingsley Nkemneme, told NAN that he could not comment because the problem has to do with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“The TCN is in a better position to comment on this as the problem is not about distribution but transmission,’’ Mr Nkemneme said.

Since the operation of insurgents began in the state a decade ago, the state capital has experienced occasional blackout as the terrorist were fond of destroying electric towers.

