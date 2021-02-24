Williams Babalola

US rapper , Bobby Shmurda, has been released from jail after serving six years in prison following his conviction for conspiring with a violent drug gang.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard was released from New York’s infamous Clinton Correctional Facility just before 8:30 Tuesday morning, which is about 10 months earlier than expected.

Quavo, the Migos member, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, had revealed that he would pick up Shmurda following his release.

“I’m going to get my guy. I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir,” Quavo said.

Quavo revealed that the viral hip-hop sensation looks forward to his return to music but TMZ reports that Bobby Shmurda won’t be in the studio straight away and will be spending time with his family first.

“It’s gonna be big,” Quavo said.

Quavo shared a video of the two of them stepping off of a plane together Tuesday, both wearing masks and surrounded by a small entourage of people as they deplaned.

“Did Six And Didn’t Switch Welcome Home!” Quavo captioned the video on Instagram, tagging Bobby Shmurda.

On Monday, an Instagram story was shared from his account thanking fans for “remaining loyal” and “riding out” the sentence with him. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon,” it read.

Rapper Rowdy Rebel recently spoke about their plans for the future.

“We definitely gon’ show up to Summer Jam”, he said about the annual New York concert.

“I normally wouldn’t speak on my brother’s behalf, but I know my brother ain’t gonna miss Summer Jam. Some things are just mandatory.”

In 2016, Shmurda, a rapper once on the rise thanks to a viral 2014 music video that popularized the “Shmoney dance,” was sentenced to seven years in prison after a guilty plea on charges he conspired with a violent drug gang (a plea he claimed he was railroaded into taking).