A newly wedded Nigerian soldier, Usman Abdullahi, on Friday, January 29, 2021, was killed during a fight with Boko Haram insurgents in Dikwa, Borno State.

The Street Journal had on Friday reported that members of the Boko Haram sect in large gun trucks and motorcycles have invaded Dikwa Local Government Area of the state and engaged in a gun battle with military troops.

Confirming the death of the soldier, Twitter user @OvieSheikh, wrote:

”Paid the supreme price yesterday in a fight against Boko Haram, may Allah grant Usman Abdullahi Aljannatu Firdaus. Always remember our troops in your Dua.”

Usman was killed alongside four other soldiers during the gun battle with the insurgents.

This sad incident happened just two days after he had his wedding in Lagos on January 27, 2020.

A family member who spoke with SaharaReporters said:

“I received the news of Usman’s death with deep shock. He just got married on December 27, 2020. I attended the wedding here in Lagos. Though he wasn’t in attendance physically because he was on duty, his family members and friends were all here and left with the wife to Borno State that same day.

I still spoke with Usman last week and told him to take care of his wife. It’s just so sad. He was so jovial and caring.”

