Late Bolu Akin Olugbade, the Ogun state born billionaire who died from Covid19 complications on January 14th 2021 at Paelon Hospital, Lagos, was finally laid to rest yesterday, Thursday February 4th.

The service of songs for the Aare Onakankafo of Owu kingdom took place on Wednesday with some of his personal belongings like his library, some of his Rolls Royce cars used to adorn the hall where his service of songs held.

The Street Journal had reported how his family had to part with N10m before a bed space could be secured for him at the same hospital where he died.

Bolu who would have been 65 in April was undoubtedly Nigeria’s biggest Rolls Royce connoisseur. While most of his fellow money bags collected paintings, wristwatches and precious pieces from around the world, the socialite had an insatiable obsession with Rolls Royce and left behind the largest collection of the luxury car including the latest offering from the British car maker, the Rolls Royce Cullian.

Infact, the law trained Bolu was the first African to acquire the made on order wonder on wheel and when he was going to take delivery of it, it was specially delivered to him via Coscharis, the only appointed Rolls Royce dealer in Nigeria.

Bolu left behind a wife and three sons.

Some of his Rolls Royce cars below



Being presented with the Rolls Royce Cullian by a representative of Coscharis Motors

