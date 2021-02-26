Akinwale Aboluwade

Four days after being held hostage by his captors, 24-year-old poultry farmer’s son, Ayodeji Emmanuel Odetunde, has regained his freedom and has reunited with his family.

The Sociology student of University of Ibadan , was said to have been released around 7:15 pm on Thursday. It was learnt that the abductors, who had threatened to go violent with him if the family wasted their time, had demanded for N100million ransom for his release.

Although a family source indicated that some amount of money was paid to secure his release, The Street Journal was unable to confirm the actual amount paid for his release to the family.

Whereas he expressed joy to have been reunited with his family days after being whisked away by the men of the underworld, he is said to have been agitated by the experience. He is yet to open up on what he went through in their hands.

The gun wielding hoodlums had broken into his father’s farm at Oke Odan , Apete area of Ibadan while he was working on his father’s poultry farm with some workers. It was learnt from close family sources that four suspected killer herders who stormed the farm had demanded for his father on their arrival. They, however, kidnapped him when told by the workers that his father was not around. Samuel, the victim’s brother, had said that the kidnappers had reached out to the family, demanding a N100 million ransom. He had said that the family was unable to raise the huge sum of money. When reached on telephone for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said he had yet to get detailed information on his release. Before his release, Fadeyi had said in a statement that the police “is working alongside other security operatives to ensure that the victim returns safely from the den of his abductors. “We will also ensure that the kidnappers are captured having deployed a police tactical team, including an anti-kidnapping squad that will help in the rescue mission. “Members of the public with credible information should volunteer useful information that can assist the police in their investigation as concerted efforts are being made to ensure their arrest and the release of the victim from their hideout.”

In an earlier statement, made available to journalists, titled, ‘Re: Kidnapping in a poultry farm at Oke Odan, Apete,’ Fadeyi had said, “The Command wish to state that on February 22 at about 6pm, received information from a member of the public that some suspected unknown gunmen entered a poultry farm at Oke-Odan community, Apete area of Ibadan and fired some shots into the air before abducting one Ayodeji Emmanuel (male) aged 24 years who is a son to the owner of the farm. “Immediately the Divisional Police Officer of Apete got wind of the incident, she led Police patrol teams to the scene along with some local hunters and vigilantes to comb the far and near bushes with a view of arresting the hoodlums and equally secure release of the abductee. “Concerted efforts had been intensified by Police tactical teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, who commenced investigation immediately and also on the trail of the hoodlums. It is desired that members of the public should partner with the Police by providing useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements who are carrying out this heinous crime in the state. “The CP assures the people of Oyo State of the Police’s preparedness at all times to confront the hoodlums who are bent on wrecking havoc in the state while soliciting the supports of the public not to allow criminal elements have a place to hibernate among them.”

