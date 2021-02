The abducted schoolgirls of Government Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State have been released.

According to PUNCH, the schoolgirls are currently in the palace of the Emir of Anka waiting for transportation to Gusau, the state capital.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Friday, abducting 317 girls from their hostels.

Details soon…

