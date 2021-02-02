AIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim has reportedly been appointed the acting Inspector General of Police.

His appointment follows the retirement of Adamu Mohammed Abubakar whose tenure was up yesterday, February 1st, 2021.

Although, there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, but his new position will be declared by the presidency tomorrow morning.

An indigene of Borno State, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim was born on November, 26, 1962

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies, from the University of Jos, Plateau State.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force, on 15th March, 1988.

On successful completion of training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna, Zanna Ibrahim was posted to Borno State Police Command, where he had a one year compulsory attachment at Biu Divisional Police Headquarters, and later served in various Commands and formations across the country. He was appointed Zamfara State Commissioner of Police in 2019.

Until his appointment, Zanna who has been described in several quarters as a man of honour and integrity, was the Commandant of the Police Academy, Kano State, Nigeria.



Like this: Like Loading...