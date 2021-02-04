Banking guru and former House of Representative member from Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu, has died of suspected Covid-19 complications.

Rabiu who was trained as a veterinary doctor died on Thursday at the Kwanar Dawakin Covid-19 Isolation and treatment centre, in Kano.

The announcement of his death was made by Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on behalf of the family, adding that arrangement is been put in place for the burial of late Rabiu.

Until his death, Rabiu was a former Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Shekarau-led administration on Economic matters.

It would also be recalled that Dr Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu was the Assistant General Manager, Bank of the North, former Chairman, Kano Micro Finance Bank, as well as a politician who served as House of Representative member in the second republic.

He was elected into the Senate in 1998 under UNPP during the Sani Abacha regime.

However, until his death, he was the Dalatun Bichi and District Head of Dawakin Tofa.

Alhaji Rabiu’s death comes just as 1,138 new cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 377 fresh cases while the FCT recorded 172 new cases.

Other states with fresh cases includes Plateau-86, Kano-84, Edo-60, Osun-47, Nasarawa-41, Imo-40, Rivers-36, Niger-32, Oyo-32, Borno-29, Kaduna-27, Delta-18, Kwara-17, Cross River-9, Ekiti-8, Bauchi-7, Ogun-7, Sokoto-6 and Bayelsa-3.

