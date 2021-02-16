Following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, President Muhammadu Buhari has named Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The President has, therefore, requested that the Senate confirm Bawa’s nomination.

This development was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement titled “President Buhari requests Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss” reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

“He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.”

The statement is silent on the fate of Ibrahim Magu, a police officer, who was suspended as the commission’s acting chairman last year and tried before a panel led by Justice Salami, a retired President of the Appeal Court.

