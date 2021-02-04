President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu for three months, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi has disclosed.

Speaking on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Dingyadi said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for proper selection of the new helmsman.

An Abuja based lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, had asked a federal high court sitting in the federal capital territory (FCT) to stop Mohammed Adamu from ‘parading himself’ as the inspector-general of police (IGP).

Okpara, in the suit, with number FHC/ABJ/CS/106/2021, is challenging Adamu’s stay in office as IGP beyond February 1, 2021, when he ought to have retired. He listed Adamu, Buhari, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and the police council as defendants in the suit.

The lawyer, claiming the office of the IGP became vacant on February 1, said Buhari failed to appoint a new IGP.

He asked for an order restraining Adamu from “parading himself as IG or exercising any form of command or control over the Nigeria Police Force not being a serving police officer”.

He also prayed for another order mandating the president and the police council to immediately appoint a new IGP in line with the provisions of section 7 of the Police Act.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and many other top officials of the Nigerian Police Force were all expected to retire on Monday February 1, as their tenure ended on that day after spending the mandatory 35 years in service.

The IGP who took over from Ibrahim Idris in 2019, joined the service on February 1, 1986.

The amended Police Act, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, pegs the retirement age of police officers at 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

By precedence and practice, a replacement for the IGP ought to have been announced a few days ago.

The Street Journal had reported that there are indications that his tenure might be extended, just like the immediate past military chiefs.

