The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has disowned the statement by the BUA group, stating that the company plans to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nigeria.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the BUA group owned by Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced that it would purchase one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, through the AfreximBank vaccine programme in partnership with Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The vaccine, BUA had said would be delivered by next week, thus making it the set of vaccines to be delivered in Nigeria since the COVID-19 vaccines became available. According to BUA, the vaccines will be distributed to Nigerians at no cost.

Rabiu had thanked Benedict Oramah, president of the AfreximBank, for making the purchase possible and Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, for coordinating the process through CACOVID.

However, in a statement released by CACOVID a few hours later, the group denied BUA’s contribution to securing the doses, stating that purchase of the vaccine cannot be done by individuals or companies, but only through the federal government.

“CACOVID is dismayed to learn of the reports alleging that BUA is single-handedly purchasing 1 million Covid19 vaccine doses for Nigeria. Alhaji Abdulsamad must have been misquoted because these claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model. There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID and Afreximbank.

“At today’s meeting, CACOVID leadership agreed to contribute $100m to procure vaccines for Nigeria. These one million doses from Afreximbank worth $3.45m, being the very first tranche.

“CACOVID will purchase vaccines through other credible and subsidized mechanisms such as COVAX. The vaccines will be delivered to Nigeria and distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA.

“CACOVID would like the Nigerian public to understand that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer.”

