Emmanuel Agbor

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered that the re-arraignment of former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu be stopped, pending the determination of the legality of the retrial charges against him.

Kalu was initially prosecuted and convicted for allegedly frittering the sum of N7.1b belonging to the Abia state government when he was in office as governor.

Delivering ruling in a motion exparte filed by Prof Awa Kalu on behalf of the former governor, Justice Ekwo held that the Senator representing Abia North has placed enough materials of value before the court to enable him secure permission for judicial review of his retrial in charges in which he had been tried, convicted and spent some months in Kuje prison in Abuja.