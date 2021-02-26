Justice Abdul Kafarati, the immediate past Chief Justice of the High Court of the Federation, is dead.

The Street Journal learnt that Justice Kafarati who was once the Attorney General of Bauchi State died on Thursday night after the Magrib Salat in Abuja.

He will be buried today after the Juma’at prayers.

A family source who announced his passing in a statement said:

“Innalillahi Wa inna ilaihi Rajiun. It is with deep sorry that i announced the passing away of our elder statesman, Hon Justice Abdul Kafarati the immediate past Chief Justice of High court of the Federation and former Bauchi State Attorney General which occurred this night (Thursday) after magrib Salat at Abuja.

Janazah is at Central Mosque Abuja after Friday prayers. May Allah forgive and have mercy upon him and all of us.”

