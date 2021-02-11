Chief Lateef Jakande, the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, is dead. He died at the age of 91.

One of his children confirmed to newsmen that his father died in the early hours of Thursday, February 11th, 2020.

Chief Jakande was a former journalist who became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983.

He was appointed as Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

Jakande’s death comes just about a month after a former Military Governor of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu also died.

While we await an official statement from the family, below are a few facts to know about Mr Jakande, as compiled from Wikipedia.

Being a journalist, he first worked with the Daily Service and then in 1953, joined the Nigerian Tribune where he rose to become the Editor-in-Chief.

Jakande left Tribune in 1975 and established John West Publications on whose platform he published The Lagos News.

He was the first President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN and became governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983 on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN.

He was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime from 1993 to 1998 and was fondly called Baba Kekere.

Though born in the Epetedo area of Lagos State on July 23, 1929, his parents hailed from Omu-Aran in Kwara State.

After the military government headed by Muhammadu Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon took over the government in 1983, Jakande was charged, prosecuted and convicted of treason; but he was later pardoned.

At certain points in his life, Jakande was associated with several political parties, including the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Action Party of Nigeria (APN).

