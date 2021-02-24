It was indeed a black Wednesday in Anambra State as four police officers have been gunned down at Nkpologwu, in Aguata local government area of the state by unknown gunmen and their rifles carted away.

The police officers were killed at a checkpoint in the community while the patrol truck at the scene was set ablaze by the assailants.

The state Commissioner of Police has already visited two spots in Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where the attack took place.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna, said the gunmen who drove in both a salon car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations.

He said the Commissioner of Police Monday, Bala Kuryas has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A senior police officer in the local government who confirmed the killing said:

“Honestly, it was a black Wednesday in Anambra. I don’t know what those boys want to gain from this act.

“We lost our gallant men today again, a few days after the Aba, Abia State incident. Do they want us to leave the force for them.

“This thing is getting out of hands and when our men respond now, some members of the public will start shouting on policemen.”

A community leader in Achina, a neighbouring town to Nkpologwu, who also pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that he saw up to four dead bodies at the scene.

