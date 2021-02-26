Barely 10 days after the abduction of some students of the Government Science College Kagara in Niger State, gunmen have again abducted over 300 girls at Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Disclosing the report, a staff of the school who begged for anonymity said the bandits arrived in the school around 1 am with Hilux vehicles and motorcycles and forcefully evacuated the students.

He narrated that some of the bandits were in uniforms and pretended to be security personnel, then later broke into the students hostels and abducted more than 300 students.

The state Governor, Bello Matawalle confirmed the incident to Reuters.

