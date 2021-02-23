Heavy explosions and the sound of gunshots have engulfed some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Vanguard is reporting.

The explosions were said to have started at about 5:45 pm up to the time of filing in this report were heard around Fori general area near Giwa military barracks.

Sources said, armed insurgents were behind the attack attempting to infiltrate the city, as troops engaged them.

It has been very long since Maiduguri witnessed any Boko Haram invasion or explosions.

However, places like Marte Local Government Area and some parts of Lake Chad are currently under the control of Boko Haram.

This development comes barely four days after the bodies of six Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) suspected to have been slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists in the Damboa axis of Borno State was discovered.

Sources in the area said that the IDPs were reportedly killed last week Wednesday before their bodies were discovered at a farm after three days of the slaughter.

A commander of civilian JTF in Damboa, Abubakar Abba, said the civilian JTF were informed of the incident on Friday when it was observed that some IDPs were missing from the camp.

Abba said:

“We were told by the bulamas in the camp about missing people; they said the people left the camp to fetch firewood in the bush and had not returned.

“We mobilised our men and went in search of them in the bush. We found four dead bodies in the farmlands. That was on Friday. Searching further, we discovered another two dead bodies, making the number of dead people six.

“The bodies were already decomposing when we found them; so we buried them there,” Abubakar said.

He said four others were still missing, adding that it was suspected that they were abducted and taken to the bush by the insurgents.

“We have searched the bushes around Damboa for their bodies but we have no trace at all. We suspect that the terrorists abducted them.”

