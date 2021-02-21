An airplane belonging to the Nigerian Military has crashed in Abuja.

The plane which is reported to have 6 persons on board including two crew, crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who said the military aircraft King Air 350 crashed on the runway in Abuja.

He disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday, saying the accident appears fatal.

He said, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of the investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

Available reports suggest that all 6 persons on board died in the crash

