A former Chief of Naval Administration, Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu (retd), has allegedly died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 65.

It was gathered that he died on Thursday morning in Abuja.

The late Joe who was a younger brother to former military Vice President, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (retd), was until his death, the chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS), a company his late brother founded with business mogul, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

He was also a member of the investigative panel on arms procurement between 2007 and 2015 was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari during his first term in office.

Sources have told The Nation that his death has thrown the navy community into mourning as Aikhomu was considered a mobile encyclopedia on maritime operations and logistics in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) region.

Commemorating his 65th birthday on August 1, 2020, he was honoured with a traditional title by the Okaijesan of Esanland and Ojirrua of Irrua, HRH Ahlaji W.O. Momodu JP.

“It has been a wonderful and exciting journey through life and I give thanks to the Almighty God for all he has done for me. He has granted more years to my life and life to my years. It is now a blissful time for reflection, gratitude and praise,” an invitation that AIkhomu sent to close friends read.

