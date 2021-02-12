Rampaging herdsmen, on Thursday, attacked men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps, killing at least two persons.

The incident which happened in Sanusi Village, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state was said to have left a farmer and a member of a vigilante group, whose identities are still unknown at the moment, dead.

It was gathered that the operational motorcycles and vehicle of the Amotekun Corps were reportedly set ablaze by the bandits too.

The attack occurred when the Amotekun corps and other security agents were carrying out the order of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to flush out the herdsmen who are illegally occupying the forest reserves in the state, PUNCH reports.

The Public Relations Officer of the Amotekun Corps, Mr Adebayo Ayeni, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying:

“Men of Ondo State Security Network Agency has again made another major breakthrough in their strive to get rid of criminal elements in Ondo State.

“This cartel were piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire state while masquerading as herders and using the forest as kidnappers den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemp.

“The security outfits in conjunction with the police, the army and other security agencies in the state, however, smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the area.

“They also went to the village where an Amotekun vehicle was parked and set it ablaze.”

