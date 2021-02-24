The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC).

This development followed a two-hour question and answer session at today’s plenary when about 14 Senators took turns to ask Mr Bawa questions.

Bawa was ushered into the red chamber at about 11. 45 am by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babajide Omoworare, for his screening which ended at 1. 55 pm.

During the session, the new EFCC boss denied selling the seized properties in the anti-graft agency’s custody at the Port Harcourt Zonal office, noting that all properties were properly disposed of from the Headquarters.

Bawa, however, assured that he will discharge his duties without fear or favour and would lead by example.

Bawa’s confirmation comes barely a week after he was nominated by President Muhammed Buhari to lead the agency.

Buhari, had in a letter to the Senate, sought the confirmation of Bawa as the Substantiative chairman of the EFCC with respect to paragraph 2 subsection 2 of Part 1 CAP E1 of the EFCC Act 2004.

The 40-year-old detective who holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, takes over from Mohammed Umar Abba, who was appointed as Acting Chairman by President Buhari last year, following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu

