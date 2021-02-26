Seven out of the 317 female students kidnapped from the Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara have regained their freedom, a source from the town has told Channels Television.

The source confirmed that the girls returned home on their own as they claimed they manoeuvred their way back from the bandits while trekking along the forest, adding that more are expected back.

The attack on the school comes barely two weeks after gunmen kidnapped some students, as well as staff and members of their families from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

The students and others have remained in captivity as negotiations have been going back and forth.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reacted to the development, explaining that security forces have not moved against bandits in the country because of the fear of “heavy casualties of innocent villagers and hostages” that may be suffered in such operations.

In a statement on Friday, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying, “We have the capacity to deploy massive force against the bandits in the villages where they operate, but our limitation is the fear of heavy casualties of innocent villagers and hostages who might be used as human shields by the bandits.”

