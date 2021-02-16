An invasion of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters has left several Nigerian soldiers killed in New Marte in Borno State.

According to a report by conflict reporting news site, HumAngle, the situation in the area was still fluid while the military base has been dislodged.

It was gathered at least one officer and an unknown number of soldiers were killed during the battle; an attack that comes barely a month after the insurgents struck.

It would be recalled that ISWAP fighters, in January 2021, carried out an overnight raid on a military base located in the abandoned Lake Chad basin quarters in New Marte.

The dreaded fighters subsequently entered the facility after troops withdrew, however, military reinforcements and combat aircraft launched a counter-attack against the ISWAP fighters, destroying their gun trucks and killing many of them.

New Marte, according to the publication, was a safe location for troops and civilians because Old Marte is still a hot zone and out of bounds to civilians and security forces.

This series of attacks in Marte are also coming on the heels of the Borno State Government’s relocation of about 300 households to New Marte.

Relocating the IDPs to Marte, according to the government is due to the economic and agricultural importance in the area.

Governor Zulum had launched the campaign of relocating indigenes to their ancestral homes in a bid to decongest Internally Displaced Person camps in the state and other neighbouring countries.

However, the activities of ISWAP fighter appear to be stalling the efforts of the state government.

