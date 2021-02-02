A Ph.D researcher in the University of Ilorin, Ahmed Olalekan-Bakare, has said bromelain, an active ingredient in pineapples, can help to mitigate one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

This comes as all hands are on deck to find a cure for the pandemic that has managed many countries globally.

Bromelain is a protein-digesting enzyme mixture derived from the stem, fruit, and juice of the pineapple plant.

This enzyme has also proved effective in treating burns, cancer, and to reduce inflammation and swelling, particularly of nasal passages.

Speaking to journalists on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Olalekan-Bakare gave an insight into the study of bromelain’s efficacy on COVID-19.

He said his study of bromelain as an antidote to inflammation began when Bamidele Owoyele, his supervisor at the university, suggested that his research should focus on pineapple as a possible solution to inflammation.

According to Olalekan-Bakare, inflammation is a major symptom among COVID-19 patients and this explains why those with severe conditions have difficulty breathing.

“After months in the laboratory, I found out that cytokine, a chemical which is responsible for the inflammation, could be modulated with the introduction of bromelain into the body system.”

“Bromelain increases cytokine when it is too low and also reduces excessive cytokine to its optimal level,” he said.

He stated that the research is a breakthrough that has earned him approval for publication in scientific academic journals.

Owoyele, who heads the department of physiology, faculty of basic medical sciences, UNILORIN, described bromelain as an active ingredient in pineapple, saying:

“It is in the stem in large quantity. It is also in the peel and the central part of the flesh of pineapple fruit.

“It can also help to prevent blood coagulation which is caused by cytokine and it also helps the pancreas produce enzymes,” he said, adding that the pineapple stem or peel could be heated in water whose temperature is below boiling point for optimal extraction.

