BUA Group of companies has purchased one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

The conglomerate made this known on Monday, in a statement titled, ‘BUA purchases 1million Doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines for Nigeria to be delivered next week’.

According to BUA, the vaccines will be given to Nigerians free of charge.

The statement read in part, “These doses of the vaccine which should be delivered by next week, will be the first delivery of Vaccines to Nigeria since the COVID-19 vaccines became available.”

The founder of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had in the statement thanked the President of the Afrexim Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah, for making the purchase possible.

He also appreciated the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for coordinating the process through the CACOVID Private Sector partnership.

The statement added:

“BUA decided to secure these 1million vaccines by paying the full amount for the vaccines today because these vaccines became available only last week through AFREXIM.

“We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to manage the pandemic.

“In addition to this, BUA is committing to purchase 5 million doses for Nigeria as soon as they become available through this same arrangement.”

