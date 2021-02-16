Video

Buhari appoints new EFCC Chairman

Muhammadu Buhari, has named Abdulrasheed Bawa, 40, a trained EFCC investigator as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), requesting the Senate to confirm Bawa’s nomination. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled “President Buhari requests Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss.” The statement is, however, silent on the fate of Ibrahim Magu, a police officer, who was suspended as the Commission’s Acting Chairman last year.

