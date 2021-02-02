President Muhammadu Buhari has increased the number of polytechnics in Nigeria by approving the sum of N2bn for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area in Ogbomoso zone of Oyo State.

This was made known in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny S.T. Echono, and addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the letter, the N2bn will come from the “funding resources of TETFund for the provision of core facilities for immediate take-off. Also, the technical team from Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) will soon visit your state to identify the site in Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa L.G.A. and assess its readiness for commencement of academic activities October 2021,” the letter added.

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, while addressing monarchs and other residents of Oke-Ogun at the Bagi of Saki palace in Saki town, during the presidential campaign of 2019, had promised the people of Oke-Ogun zone in Oyo State that the federal government would increase the number of polytechnics in Oyo state with the establishment of a polytechnic in the area, after the re-election of the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have been touring Oke-Ogun for a few days now. We have received all the requests from the people and we will address them. Oke-Ogun deserves a federal institution, we will give you a federal polytechnic,” he had said.

Similarly, Buhari also approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam, Plateau State and equally approved the sum of N2 billion from the resources of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for its immediate take-off.

This was stated by presidential aide Bashir Ahmad who said the approval was confirmed by the Ministry of Education.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau State, with an approval of N2 billion from the funding resources of TETFund for the immediate take-off, the Ministry of Education confirmed in a letter to Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State,” Ahmad shared on his verified Twitter handle.

