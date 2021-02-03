The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 has been cancelled by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.

“The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby cancelled, an order from Riverside County health officer Dr Cameron Kaiser said.

The order further said, “If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.

It said the decision was made to reduce the likelihood of exposure to the virus.

The festival is a famous country music festival, held every year at the Empire Polo Club, California. The festival is attended by artists from all over, be it mainstream or unknown. A range of music performances is organised during this time, across genres that include folk and mainstream to country and roots rock. It is also one of the highest-grossing music festivals focusing on country music in the world.

Coachella brings half a million fans to an open-air site in the California desert. Its April 2020 event was initially rescheduled for October 2020, and then again to April 2021.

The decision follows a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in southern California in the past two months.

After being wiped out in 2020, other major cultural gatherings are shifting dates again for 2021. Organizers of the Glastonbury music festival in England last week cancelled the June event and the Cannes film festival in France this week postponed its traditional May event to early July.

