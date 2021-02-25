Akinwale Aboluwade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, asked the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to call its National Legal Adviser to order on handling of conflict within the party so as to ensure peace and by extension, rancour-free zonal congresses.

Governor Makinde made the call while addressing journalists at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, saying that illegality has become a thing of the past and would, for no reason, be allowed once again in the party.

According to him, the PDP, having the goal of scrambling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections, should not be found wanting in areas of integrity and sustainable peace.

As the South-West zone of the party prepares for its zonal congresses, the governor said party leaders in the zone were working towards a united party against attempts by some elements to destabilize the party.

Governor Makinde said, “I came here to brief you, first, on the meeting of the South-West caucus of the PDP that was held here two days ago and also to discuss briefly the happenings within the PDP National Working Committee as it relates to upcoming South-West zonal congress of the party.

“At the meeting, we reaffirmed the zoning arrangement for the positions of the South-West zonal executives, and also each state, by now, has been able to put together a unity list, which we intend to take to the congress proper. But, I heard of disturbing news that our National Working Committee is planning to postpone the South-West zonal congress because some people went to court to complain about the location for the conduction of the congress.

“There are three things that are coming out of the court move. One, I want to say that PDP has moved from allowing within its fold, reactionary elements to hold sway. Maybe in the past, it was possible for elements within PDP to collude with the National Working Committee to file cases where they are the plaintiffs and defendants. And they also try to corrupt the judicial system in Nigeria. That will not be allowed because this is a PDP that is getting ready to take the mantle of leadership in this country. We want to provide leadership that is above board for the country and we cannot be seen within PDP to do something that will compromise any aspect of governance in Nigeria.

“Finally, we are ready in the South-West PDP to have a congress that will produce the zonal executives that are acceptable to the majority of the people of the South-West.

“As the only serving PDP governor in the South-West Nigeria and a very interested party in the growth and development of our party, we do not foresee a parallel congress. That is why we are putting members of the National Working Committee of the party on notice that they must do what is right in this instance and I believe they will do what is right.”

