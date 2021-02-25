his was followed by almost 15,000 Albertans completing a public survey that covered several topics related to law enforcement, such as the role of police in the community, processes for handling complaints from the public and officer discipline, the government said.

Madu, in a statement, applauded Temitope Oriola’s appointment saying that he’d feed the body from his wealth of experience and knowledge. He said, “With a body of research and published articles on law enforcement issues, Dr Oriola brings specialised experience and knowledge to reforming policing in Alberta.

“Dr Oriola’s academic expertise and lived experience will also help us shape the ongoing engagement with diverse and racialised communities and ensure that our work to modernize policing in Alberta continues to be inclusive.”

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Temitope Oriola said he hopes to use his expertise in criminology and as a person of colour to entrench “law enforcement practices that rarely rely on force and police organizations that are trusted by all the communities they serve.”

The academic whose expertise straddles policing and the use of force by police, transnational crimes, terrorism studies, resource conflict and social movements added that his goal was to develop a framework for the state police on how to reduce excessive use of force while ensuring officer safety.

“I am pleased to join the team of committed professionals dedicated to retooling the Police Act for the 21st century policing. This will provide a socio-legal framework to reduce excessive use of force, ensure officer safety and enhance trust in and legitimacy of police organizations,” he said.

Mr Oriola is a two-time Carnegie fellow and recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Gold Medal. He is also president of the Canadian Association of African Studies.