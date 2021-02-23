Williams Babalola

Lawmakers in Canada have accused China of perpetrating genocide against its Muslim Uighur minority occupying the western region of Xinjiang.

The parliament in Canada laid this allegation as it overwhelmingly approved a nonbinding motion to that regards, deepening the rift between the two countries.

The motion, sponsored by the opposition Conservative Party, passed by a vote of 266-0 in the House of Commons on Monday, though Liberal Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and nearly his entire cabinet abstained.

The motion also seek for the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from Beijing if the treatment continues saying that the People’s Republic of China is carrying out a genocide against Muslim minorities.

After the vote, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, told reporters that “More than one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are or have been in camps. The testimonies we’ve heard from witnesses and survivors [have] been horrifying.”

Reacting to the potential economic impacts of the motion, he responded, “There’s real suffering going on in China. There’s a genocide happening and the people of Canada, while we’re free traders and I’m very proud to be a free-market party, our values are not for sale.”

The United States government has estimated as many as 2 million people from Muslim minorities may have been detained in recent years by the Chinese government in mass detention centers in Xinjiang. Former detainees have alleged they were subjected to indoctrination, physical abuse and even forced sterilisation.

The motion will heap pressure on Trudeau’s government to follow suit and go tough on China.

O’Toole, who led the effort on the parliamentary vote, called on the Trudeau government to support the determination, which while symbolic will not become government policy.

“It is shameful that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government continue to refuse to call the horrific conduct by the Chinese Communist Party what it is: a genocide.”

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied allegations of human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. At a news conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, urged foreign countries to “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of Xinjiang-related or human rights issues.”