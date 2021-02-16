Williams Babalola

Parler, a social network, has been restored online about a month after it was suspended for permitting uncensored contents.

On Monday, the homepage for the website read, “Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.”

The popularity of the free speech social network improved after former US President Donald Trump migrated to it following his ban from big tech applications, Facebook and Twitter, over his comments on the violence that rocked US Capitol Hill in January.

Google had also followed suit by removing the social network from its app store over its alleged failure to delete “egregious content” pushed by Trump.

In the same vein, Amazon also disconnected the social network from its server on January 10, while it was yet to recover from Google’s blow.

There have been several controversies surrounding Amazon’s disconnection of Parler with the embattled social network instituting a lawsuit against Amazon for not giving it the required notice before carrying out the termination. But according to the New York Times, the free speech social network, which has over 15 million users before going offline, returned after a slight moderation to its website. The site links to a new community guidelines document that explains the company “will not knowingly allow itself to be used as a tool for crime, civil torts, or other unlawful acts.” Checks show that the social network is back online. Parler’s return comes after revelations that some of the January 6 Capitol rioters had organized on the platform. Parler, it was gathered, will face an uphill task for survival in the coming days following its face-off with other tech giants which resulted in its blacklisting. Its return was said to have come amid rejection from several renowned web-hosting firms fuelling an intense debate on how the social network was able to come through with hosting on computer servers.

