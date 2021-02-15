Following the completion of the railway line leading to the Apapa Port in Lagos, the movement of cargoes and trailers has since begun.

The rail which is an extension of the Lagos-Ibadan railway will now move straight from the port to Ebute-Metta and other locations for offloading.

Recall that the Recall that the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) company responsible for building the rail tracks, had earlier announced that it has linked the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks to the ever-busy Apapa port in Lagos. According to the CCECC, the connection was done on January 25, with the “successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line.” The Apapa port handles the most number of inward cargoes in Nigeria, accounting for about 39 per cent of total inward cargoes.

