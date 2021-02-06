Pop ballad singing icon, Celine Dion has launched a gender-neutral children’s clothing line in collaboration with a fashion brand called ‘Nununu’.

The clothing line, called Celinunu, features a selection of T-shirts, pants, leggings and sweatshirts. Some of the designs feature skulls and even Illuminati eyes.

She announced the release via a launch video in which she walks into a hospital nursery and blows black glitter onto the newborn babies, dressed in pink and blue. Miraculously, their outfits transform into black and white onesies—desaturating their clothing until it’s no longer imbued with gendered colours.

According to long-time Catholic pastor and exorcist Monsignor John Esseff of Pennsylvania, Dion’s new brand and corresponding video are definitely satanic.

Esseff said: “The devil is going after children by confusing gender. When a child is born, what are the first things we say about that child? It’s a boy, or it’s a girl. That is the most natural thing in the world to say, but to say that there is no difference is satanic.

Esseff, who has been carrying out exorcisms in Scranton, PA for over 40 years, maintains that the demonic dimension of Celinununu runs deep, despite the company’s insistence that their goal is to enable children to be who they are, so that their choices are driven by their own true essence and free spirit, beyond stereotypes or any norm.

When asked about criticism of the new clothing line, Dion said: “Anytime you introduce change, you’re going to get a bit of pushback, this is normal. We’re also getting a lot of great feedback from people who understand that I’m not trying to tell parents how to raise their children. Every parent should do what they feel is right for them and for their children. We’re just offering other choices and letting them know that you don’t have to follow stereotypes.

The Célinununu’s website offers a description for their vision of its aesthetic and makes no mention of the occult, stating that “fashion has the power to shape people’s minds, inspire your children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes.

