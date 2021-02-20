Christopher Ajilore, more popularly known as Chris Ajilo, a veteran Nigerian highlife singer, has passed away at the age of 91.

Ajilo breathed his last on Saturday after being rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesha, Osun state.

Michael Odiong, general manager of Premier Music, Ajilo’s record label, confirmed the news noted that the diseased only suffered a brief illness before he died.

“He passed away this morning. He was ill briefly. I mean, he’s 91. So, anything could happen at that age,” he said.

Ajilo is known for tracks like ‘Eko O Gba Gbere’, ‘Ariwo’, ‘Orilonise’, ‘Only You, ‘Tetede’, ‘Ojo Nlo’, and ‘Emi Mimo’.

He is considered one of the last of the generation — including the likes of Victor Olaiya and Bobby Benson — who formed the Nigerian Union of Musicians, the first guild for musicians.

Ajilo also produced for Polygraph (turned Polygram Records) and worked on several albums, notably Olisa Osadebe’s ‘Osondu Owendi’.

Like this: Like Loading...