Akinwale Aboluwade

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps , NSCDC, Oyo State Command, indicated on Tuesday that it has deployed a total of 150 personnel of the Corps to the trouble zones in the state.

Mr Iskilu Akinsanya , state Commandant of NSCDC, gave the indication at the command’s headquarters saying the people of the state should give maximum support to the security agencies in the state in a bid to combat insecurity.

Akinsanya, during the monthly review of security situation in the state, announced that a total of 150 men from its Counter Terrorist Unit were deployed to support the Agro Ranger Officers in the crisis-ridden areas of the state so as to forestall insecurity and uphold unity among the people.

As part of efforts to scale up security in the state, the Command announced the creation of three additional NSCDC area commands with the six existing commands.

This, Akinsanya said, brings the total number of commands in the state. Checks show that the three newly created area commands are Area G in Egbeda, Area H in Kishi and Area I in Saki.

“The security of the state is not a government issue but the collective responsibility of the indigenes and residents of Oyo State,” Akinsanya stated.

He warned those fanning the ember of violence in the state to desist from such act saying anybody caught in the act would be severely dealt with. He also cautioned the people of the state against attaching ethnic or religious colouration to crime or criminality. In case of emergency, he urged the people to contact the NSCDC Control Room to avoid breach of law and order.

In another development, the Corps Commandant lauded the Oyo NSCDC Contigent to the 2020 Military and Paramilitary Games tagged OSOM, held at Abuja where athletes from the state won seven gold and four silver medals.

The medalists include Stephen Fikah, David Abiye and Hussain Halima. Others Wale Lawal Lateefat and Babalola Abdulmumini who won one Gold medals in tennis.

Recall that the Oyo State Government had deployed 200 additional operatives of Amotekun Corps to Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun areas to curb kidnapping and banditry.