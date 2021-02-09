Concerned citizens of Lagos State have begun planning a demonstration tagged “DefendLagos” in a bid to stall the proposed protest convened by Omoleye Sowore and other #EndSARS frontliners.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Sowore, who is also the leader of the #RevolutionNow campaign, is planning with other Nigerians to occupy the Lekki toll gate on February 13, 2021, the planned date for its re-opening.

It would be recalled that the Lagos Judicial panel of inquiry, on Saturday, handed the custody of the toll gate to the Lekki Concession Company for refurbishment and insurance claims.

The toll gate had been closed since October 20, 2020, following the alleged massacre that took place on the night peaceful protesters had gathered.

The planned protest to stop the reopening of the toll gate is based on the premise that investigations are still ongoing and victims and families of those that were affected that night have neither being established nor compensated.

Similarly, while five members of the nine-man panel led by Doris Okuwobi voted in support of the reopening of the tollgate, four others objected.

Those who objected were representatives of #ENDSARS protesters, Temitope Majekodunmi and Rinuola Oduola as well as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and Patience Udoh, representing the civil society.

The LCC, through its counsel, had been praying to the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.

So far, the #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaign has gathered over 40,000 tweets with several flyers circulating on social media.

However, the latest #DefendLagos campaign which apparently is a counter-protest is calling on Lagosians to defend their territory against hoodlums.

The promoters of the counter-protest have lamented that Lagos State witnessed massive destruction of public and private properties during the #EndSARS protests.

They are arguing that further protests will lead to the destruction of more lives and properties.

