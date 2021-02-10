On Wednesday, a group of protesters who identified themselves as contractors, claiming to have executed various projects amounting to N8bn for the Project Development Institute in Enugu, took over the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The protesters said they were at the complex to protest the non-payment of their money by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

The contractors explained that the money settles the N8bn outstanding balance for constituency projects which they had completed since December 2020.

The protesters, who took over the main entrance of the National Assembly complex, stood while chanting solidarity songs for several hours,

The leader of the group who identified himself as Joy Uche lamented how hard it had been for them to take care of their families after spending so much money to execute the contracts.

He lamented that some of them had died in the process of trying to get their entitlements.

Another contractor, Favour Emenike told journalists that they had to come to the National Assembly to plead with their elected representatives to come to their rescue and prevail over the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogonnaya Onu, to pay them their money.

Emenike said the group had submitted a petition to the House of Representatives; asking the National Assembly to look into the matter.

