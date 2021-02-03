The marriage of music executive, Ubi Franklin and actress, Lilian Esoro, has been officially dissolved.

The marriage was dissolved on Thursday January 28th at an Abuja High Court.

The two got married in a star studded lavish in November 2015 and separated less than a year after.

Lilian first filed for divorce in a Lagos High Court but it was denied on the grounds that Lilian testified that Ubi provides for their child and both maintain a cordial relationship.

The judge told both parties to settle their differences amicably because they were only seeking divorce due to childishness.

Unable to settle their differences, Ubi then filed for divorce in an Abuja court which was finally granted.

They duo share a four year old son named Jayden.

There are reports that the marriage broke down irretrievably due to allegations of domestic violence on the part of Ubi and infidelity on the part of Lilian. Both however denied the allegations.

Ubi who is also the Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, on Tourism once said in an interview that the huge amount of money he spent marrying Lilian is his one of his greatest regrets.

Ubi Franklin said, “I think the biggest money mistake for me was the money for my wedding. That was the biggest money mistake because a few guys that had experience at the time told me to just do something small and then go home.

“When I see people do big scale wedding, I laugh because it’s a party, it is just for a day and when that day is done, it’s done. Yes they say memories but you see, you can create memories without spending billions. So I think that is one of the biggest money mistake I have made. If I had known, I would have done something smaller, classier than what I did because I did like almost three months of different events, Ubi added.

Besides sharing a son with Lilian, Ubi has a son, Shiloh with a South African, Nicole Siyo, another girl, Ariella with a Nigerian, Sandra Iheuwa and a daughter with another lady he simply refers to as Mama Zaneta.

