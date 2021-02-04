Akinwale Aboluwade

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has sentenced to jail, Opeyemi Folarin for internet crime and Ogunseye Olamilekan for fraudulent impersonation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibadan Zonal Office said it secured the conviction of the two accused persons on Wednesday.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, Folarin, who claimed to be 27-year-old Higher National Diploma student of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Ogunseye, who claimed to be a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta were found guilty of separate amended lone count of impersonation.

The offense is said to be contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act. The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges.

Ajoku ordered that Folarin should forfeit his Orange colour Iphone XR to the Federal Government while Ogunseye was ordered to restitute the sum of $700USD (seven Hundred United States of American Dollars) to his victim.

As well, Ogunseye is to forfeit his silver Iphone 6, one Apple series 6 watch, one Apple MacBook and one PlayStation 4 Game pad, to the federal government of Nigeria.

In a recent development, Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan sentenced a fraudster, Oluwatobi Aina, to four-month-jail-term.

The EFCC said it secured his conviction after due investigation. The 26-year-old, who claimed to be a fashion enthusiast, was said to have been arrested on September 29, 2020, when the Commission got wind of his fraudulent activities and was consequently charged to court on one-count charge bordering on impersonation. The charge read in parts, “Oluwatobi Damilola Aina, sometimes between the month of January and October 2020 in Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, falsely represented yourself as a female known as Namita Cooling.” Uwujaren said that Aina, having pleaded guilty to the charge, was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison. The court also ordered him to restitute items recovered from him to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.

