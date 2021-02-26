Following a Federal High Court ruling over who presides over the affairs of Lekki Peninsula Phase 1 Residents Association (LERA), the association has now fixed the next Annual General Meeting for February 28, to enable them make preparations towards the forth coming election.

Residents of the highbrow estate and the chairman of the residents association, Kayode Otitoju, have been at logger head since last year over the way and manner the chairman presided over the affairs of the association.

The residents on one hand including the Board of Trustees, blamed the chairman for the poor handling of the security challenges the estate experienced and sundry other issues. This prompted residents to take matters into their hands to handle those challenges themselves.

The chairman however considered the activities of these residents unconstitutional and accused them of attempting to form a parallel association.

Matters soon got to a head and as a result of the constant altercation and bickering between the chairman and the residents, the chairman wjo had already spent his two year tenure but was yet to hold elections, got suspended while the association began preparations to hold an election.

Otitoju who saw his suspension as a witch hunt and an act of illegality went to court on June 15, 2020, seeking an interlocutory injunction to restrain LERA’s trustees from conducting election into its Executive Council.

The association still went ahead and conducted an election on September 27th 2020. Otitoju in turn filed a motion on October 2, 2020, seeking to nullify the election while also praying for the nullification of his suspension and five other reliefs.

Luckily, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted Otitoju’s requst and nullified the LERA’s election while also voiding the suspension of Otitoju on the ground that it failed to avail the plaintiff fair hearing before taking such disciplinary action.

The judge also ordered the association to conduct another election into its Executive Council within 30 days from the date of the judgement which is February 17.

And so in line with the wishes of the court, a general meeting has now been convened for Sunday February 28th.

See below, copies of notice of the meeting as communicated by the Lekki Peninsula Phase 1 Association Chairman, Kayode Otitoju

