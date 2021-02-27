A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ordered Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, to pay the sum of N5m for committing adultery with his lover Benedicta Elechi with whom he bore a son, Jason, in 2015.

The judgement came on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and Daddy Freeze is to pay the N5m to Benedicta’s ex-husband, Mr Paul Odekina.

Giving the judgement, the presiding Judge, Hon Justice Akpughunum, ruled that Benedicta’s husband proved his case of adultery against Daddy Freeze and Benedicta through photographic, documentary and electronic evidence, as well as the admission of Benedicta Elechi herself.

Justice Akpughunum referred to Benedicta as a ‘self-acclaimed adulterer”.

The judge also dissolved Benedicta’s marriage to Paul Odekina based on the latter’s Cross Petition. While Benedicta was unable to prove her allegations of abandonment & sexual impropriety against her husband, Odekina was able to prove his case of adultery against her. The court also dismissed Benedicta’s suit seeking for N1.5m monthly upkeep, 1 brand new car every 3 years, annual vacation abroad, share in the family estate and many more on the grounds that she did not establish any of her claims. The court also granted custody of the 3 children from the marriage to her ex-husband, declaring that she was unfit in character and behaviour to bring up children. The judge cited her admission of adultery, her conduct during the trial and her statement that she would not recommend her conduct to her daughters. Furthermore, the court also ordered Benedicta to hand over the children’s birth certificates and international passports to their father, Mr Odekina. He also ruled that the adopted daughter of the estranged couple, who is the daughter of Benedicta’s sister, should remain in their joint custody.

It will be recalled that Daddy Freeze and Benedicta were married to different partners when she became pregnant with Jason, a development that ruined Daddy Freeze’ marriage before it formally got dissolved in 2019 by a Lagos High Court.

Daddy Freeze had accused his wife of being violent and beating him up.

Benedicta, in January 2018, made wild and scandalous allegations against her husband, however, failed to provide evidence in court when occasion demanded.

Daddy Freeze’ ex-wife relocated to the US in 2016 citing threats to her safety, the impact of the orchestrated marital crisis and the social media behaviour of Daddy Freeze on the mental health of her children.

After Opeyemi moved out, Benedicta moved in with her 4 children that same year.

Counsel to Mr Odekina, Elder Wilcox Abereton SAN leading Salubi Ebojoh Esq, Victor Nwaiwu Esq, & Eberechi Kema Esq, although not fully satisfied with the award of N5 Million damages against Daddy Freeze, applauded the court.

He was happy that justice had been served in spite of Daddy Freeze and Benedicta’s media lies.

Also, a case involving impersonation by Daddy Freeze as filed by the same Mr Odekina is ongoing in the Lagos High Court. It is alleged that Daddy Freeze enrolled one of Mr Odekina kids in a school in Lekki, Lagos, posing as the child’s father.

