Williams Babalola

Justice Okon Abang, in a judgment, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN observed that a group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, had approached the court in an exparte application.

The PAPS, through its Chairman, Dr. Sani Shinkafi, had prayed the court to order the EFCC to act on the 15 petitions seeking urgent action by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Abang, however, dismissed the application for lacking in merit and he held that the application was filed out of time.

The judge said in line with Order 34 Rule four of the Federal High Court Rules, applications such as the one by the applicant should be done within three months of receiving the reports and documents on which the plaintiff based his case.

Justice Abang maintained that in line with the rules, the court lacks jurisdiction to extend the time for hearing such a matter as it is statute barred.

Earlier, EFCC said the former governor was suspected to have attempted to move the cash through a company’s account in a new generation bank.

Yari began his political career in 1999 when he served as the Secretary of the then All Nigeria People’s Party between 1999 and 2003. He was elected Chairman of ANPP, Zamfara State in 2003 and later rose to the position of ANPP National Financial Secretary and served in this position till 2007 when he was elected as Member representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2011.

On April 26, 2011, Abdul-aziz Yari Abubakar was elected Governor of Zamfara State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP).