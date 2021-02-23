Akinwale Aboluwade

A Federal High Court judge, Patricia Ajoku, has sentenced an internet fraudster, Mathew Ogwuche, a.k.a Karlee Grey, to seven months in prison after being found guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office.

The 22-year-old secondary school dropout was convicted on Tuesday as the judge held that the Commission had proved the allegation that he impersonated one Karlee Grey to defraud people through the use of the internet.

The offence is contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act.

The judge also ordered that the convict restitutes the sum of $645 (Six hundred and forty five United States of America Dollars) and forfeits one Hp Laptop and one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.