The COVAX initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines, on Wednesday, published a list on how it plans to distribute enough vaccines to countries to immunise more than 3 percent of their populations by June 2021.

COVAX, in this light, has planned to support Nigeria with 16 million doses of the vaccines.

This development comes amid concerns that lower-income countries will be left out of the immunisation race dominated by rich nations.

It would be recalled that these concerns led to the formation of COVAX, which is led by the United Nations-backed vaccine alliance Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the list, COVAX, at this initial stage, plans to distribute 337.2 million doses with a target to protect the most vulnerable groups such as health care workers in the first half of the year.

Aljazeera reports that first deliveries are expected in late February and 145 countries have been earmarked to receive enough doses to immunise 3.3 percent of their population by mid-2021.

Countries that will benefit from the gesture, however, based on their population size, include India (97.2 million), Pakistan (17.2 million), Nigeria (16 million), Indonesia (13.7 million), Bangladesh (12.8 million) and Brazil (10.6 million).

Wealthy self-financing countries, as well as, lower-income nations on the list include South Korea (2.6 million doses), Canada (1.9 million) and New Zealand (250,000).

The distribution list includes 240 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, licensed to the Serum Institute of India (SII); 96 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine; and 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech was the first to be approved for emergency use, as the world worked tirelessly to find a cure for the virus.

However, according to a statement released by COVAX, the list is non-binding and may change, but would allow countries to plan for how many doses they will receive in the first rounds.

“This is fantastic. We can start vaccinating. It is coming in the next weeks,” Ann Lindstrand, coordinator for WHO’s immunisation programme, said at a news conference.

The funding for COVAX will come through donations for the 92 lower- and lower-middle-income economies involved, while for richer countries, buying in operates as a back-up insurance policy for their own vaccination programmes.

