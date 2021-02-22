LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: A fan of Liverpool waves a scarf during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 6, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. A limited number of fans (2000) are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Williams Babalola

Fans will be allowed back into stadiums for the final day of the Premier League season that will be played at a full Wembley, authorities announced on Monday.

Under a four-step roadmap to ease the COVID-19 lockdown announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , elite sport will continue behind closed doors until May 17 at the earliest.

It means huge games on the final match day on 23 May could see up to 10,000 fans in attendance or grounds operating at 25 per cent of capacity.

The final day of the Premier League season is always dramatic, as several narratives conclude. And this season will be no different. For once, as it stands, we’ll see some normality in football.

Supporters have not been allowed in stadiums since December, where a small section were allowed in select stadiums for a brief period before another lockdown was announced.

All further restrictions would then be lifted on June 21 in time for a series of major international sports events in England.

The semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, which has been delayed by a year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to take place at Wembley on July 6, 7 and 11.

Britain is one of the countries that has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 120,000 deaths.

But Johnson told MPs that with a mass vaccination programme easing pressure on overstretched hospitals, “the end really is in sight”.

A Sunday Times report at the weekend said Britain could offer to host more Euro 2020 matches or the whole tournament due to the potential for crowds to return earlier than in other countries across Europe.

On top of the semi-finals and final, Wembley and Hampden Park in Glasgow are due to host four matches each in the group stages and last 16.

