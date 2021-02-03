The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that about 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines would soon arrive in Nigeria.

The volume of vaccines, according to Fayemi, will be used to immunise 40 per cent of the country’s population in 2021.

The governor said this was part of measures being put in place to stem the tide of the deadly virus this year, adding that another batch of 60m doses would arrive in 2022.

He spoke while delivering a paper: ‘The role of Nigeria’s State Governments in Recovery, Responses to COVID-19-linked Challenges” at the Chatham House Africa Programme.

The conference was moderated by Elizabeth Donnelly, Deputy Director and Research Fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House.

Fayemi at the virtual conference which held via Zoom said the amount of vaccines being expected was released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency during a meeting of the National Economic Council last week.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, indicated that beyond government’s procurement of vaccines, the NGF had remained a strong proponent of the utilisation of public-private partnerships in vaccines procurement as a means of closing the gap between “what is available and what is necessary to achieve herd immunity”.

